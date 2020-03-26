Moscow parks, food outlets to be closed, trade to be suspended over COVID-19 spread

12:35 26/03/2020

MOSCOW, March 26 (RAPSI) – Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin announced Thursday that the city’s recreational facilities including food outlets, parks would be closed from March 28 to April 5.

However, as for restaurants and cafes, only delivery will be available.

Retail trade will be also suspended in Russia’s capital for the same term except pharmacies and food stores, according to the Mayor.

Moreover, the city’s organizations such as beauty salons, manicure studios providing services in the presence of their clients will be also closed for a week.

Currently, 840 coronavirus-caused illness cases across 56 regions of the country are registered in Russia including 546 in Moscow; 38 persons have recovered; 3 people died. More than 112,000 people are under doctors’ care in the framework of the self-isolation regime.



