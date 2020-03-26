Russia suspends air communication with other countries

© flickr.com/ Aleksander Markin

10:56 26/03/2020

MOSCOW, March 26 (RAPSI) – Chairman of Russia’s Government Mikhail Mishustin on Thursday ordered the Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) to cease regular and charter flights from Russian airports to foreign countries and backward starting March 27.

Exception is the flights moving out Russians from abroad because of the spread of coronavirus, according to the citizens’ lists prepared by the Foreign Ministry and certain flights approved by the government.

The Foreign Ministry was ordered to forward the list of citizens expected to be returned to Russia to the Transport Ministry, consumer watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, Interior Ministry and Aeroflot air carrier.



