Voting on Constitutional amendments to be postponed because of pandemic – Putin

© Moskva city news agency, Andrey Nikerichev

17:19 25/03/2020

MOSCOW, March 25 (RAPSI) – It is necessary to postpone the voting on the amendments to Russia's Constitution, President Vladimir Putin has stated in his address to the nation on the issue of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Health, lives, and safety of people are for us an absolute priority," the President said. "Therefore I am of the opinion that the voting [on the Constitution] should be set for a later date. The exact day is to be set basing on an analysis of how the situation is to unfold across Russia’s regions and the nation as the whole," he pointed out.

Currently, over 600 coronavirus-caused illness cases across 55 regions of the country are registered in Russia; 29 persons have recovered. 112,000 people are under doctors’ care in the framework of the self-isolation regime.