Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
18/03/2020 15:18

News

Print this

Putin: Constitution amending voting set for April but may be postponed for people’s health

Context
Tags: coronavirus, Constitution, Healthcare, Legislation, Elections, Vladimir Putin, Russia
10:34 18/03/2020

MOSCOW, March 18 (RAPSI) – Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed an order scheduling the All-Russia voting on amendments to the Constitution for April 22. The document is published on the Kremlin website.

However, the President has stated that the voting may be adjourned if the situation warrants it. The citizens’ health is above all else, he has said.

On March 16, Russia’s Constitutional Court declared the law on amendments to the Constitution corresponding with the basic legislation. The ruling cannot be appealed.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Putin: Constitution amending voting set for April but may be postponed for people’s health

10:34 18/03/2020 Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed an order scheduling the All-Russia voting on amendments to the Constitution for April 22. However, the President has stated that the voting may be adjourned if the situation warrants it. The citizens’ health is above all else, he has said.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Ex-Russian top investigator ordered to 12-year jail for $1 mln bribery

14:05 18/03/2020 The Moscow City Court on Wednesday sentenced ex-director of the Investigative Committee's Main Investigations Directorate, General Alexander Drymanov to 12 years in a high-security prison for $1 million bribery.

Probe opened into attack against Russian embassy in Ukraine’s Kiev

13:50 18/03/2020 Investigation has been launched after the recent attack against Russian embassy in Ukraine.

Organizer of mass Moscow cemetery clashes gets over 3 years in prison

15:02 18/03/2020 The Moscow City Court on Wednesday found Georgy Makaryev guilty of organizing violent clashes at the city’s Khovansky cemetery involving scores of people and sentenced him to 3 years and 9 months behind bars.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100