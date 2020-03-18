Putin: Constitution amending voting set for April but may be postponed for people’s health

10:34 18/03/2020

MOSCOW, March 18 (RAPSI) – Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed an order scheduling the All-Russia voting on amendments to the Constitution for April 22. The document is published on the Kremlin website.

However, the President has stated that the voting may be adjourned if the situation warrants it. The citizens’ health is above all else, he has said.

On March 16, Russia’s Constitutional Court declared the law on amendments to the Constitution corresponding with the basic legislation. The ruling cannot be appealed.