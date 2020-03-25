Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
25/03/2020 19:11

News

Print this

Putin announces holidays across country due to coronavirus

Context
Tags: Quarantine, coronavirus, Vladimir Putin, Russia
17:02 25/03/2020

MOSCOW, March 25 (RAPSI) – Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday announced the next week, from March 30 to April 4, would be non-working with full pay due to the situation with the spread of coronavirus.

According to the President, the decision was taken to safe the citizens during the fight against the infection.

Over 600 coronavirus cases are presently recorded in 55 regions of Russia. Over 100,000 people are supervised in the self-isolation regime.


Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Putin announces holidays across country due to coronavirus

17:02 25/03/2020 Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday announced the next week, from March 30 to April 4, would be non-working with full pay due to the situation with the spread of coronavirus.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Voting on Constitutional amendments to be postponed because of pandemic – Putin

17:19 25/03/2020 It is necessary to postpone the voting on the amendments to Russia's Constitution, President Vladimir Putin has stated in his address to the nation on the issue of the coronavirus pandemic.

Putin announces holidays across country due to coronavirus

17:02 25/03/2020 Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday announced the next week, from March 30 to April 4, would be non-working with full pay due to the situation with the spread of coronavirus.

Federation Council backs bill fixing drug prices during emergencies

15:20 25/03/2020 The Federation Council on Wednesday approved a bill on fixing maximum allowed prices of certain medicine during emergencies or outbreaks of infections.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100