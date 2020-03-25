Putin announces holidays across country due to coronavirus

© Lyudmila Klenko, RAPSI

17:02 25/03/2020

MOSCOW, March 25 (RAPSI) – Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday announced the next week, from March 30 to April 4, would be non-working with full pay due to the situation with the spread of coronavirus.

According to the President, the decision was taken to safe the citizens during the fight against the infection.

Over 600 coronavirus cases are presently recorded in 55 regions of Russia. Over 100,000 people are supervised in the self-isolation regime.



