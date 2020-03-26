Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
26/03/2020 15:40

News

Print this

Anti-fake news working group created in Russian Investigative Committee

Context
Tags: Quarantine, coronavirus, fake news, Investigative Committee, Russia
11:53 26/03/2020

MOSCOW, March 26 (RAPSI) – A working group on the prevention of dessiminating fake news about coronavirus spread in Russia has been created in the Investigative Committee.

The working group is to detect facts of distribution of fake and unchecked information on the number of people tested positive for COVID-19 on the Internet and in messengers, the Investigative Committee’s statement reads.

Currently, 840 coronavirus-caused illness cases across 56 regions of the country are registered in Russia including 546 in Moscow; 38 persons have recovered; 3 people died. More than 112,000 people are under doctors’ care in the framework of the self-isolation regime.

 

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Anti-fake news working group created in Russian Investigative Committee

11:53 26/03/2020 A working group on the prevention of dessiminating fake news about coronavirus spread in Russia has been created in the Investigative Committee.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Prosecutors seek to seize $5 mln assets from ex-Mari El governor accused of bribery

15:20 26/03/2020 Prosecutors have filed with court a claim to forfeit assets worth over 370 million rubles (about $5 million) owned by ex-governor of Mari El Republic Leonid Markelov to the state.

Investigation into alleged leader of Russia’s Aum Shinrikyo cell completed

13:19 26/03/2020 Probe into Mikhail Ustyantsev, an alleged organizer of a Russian cell of Aum Shinrikyo organization prohibited in Russia, has been completed.

Tatfondbank’s $2.3 bln claim its ex-chair Musin suspended

14:37 26/03/2020 The Tatarstan Commercial Court has put a stay on the 141.3 billion-ruble (about $2.3 billion) debt proceedings initiated by Tatfondbank against its ex-chairman Robert Musin.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100