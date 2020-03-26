Anti-fake news working group created in Russian Investigative Committee

© flickr.com/ Marco Verch

11:53 26/03/2020

MOSCOW, March 26 (RAPSI) – A working group on the prevention of dessiminating fake news about coronavirus spread in Russia has been created in the Investigative Committee.

The working group is to detect facts of distribution of fake and unchecked information on the number of people tested positive for COVID-19 on the Internet and in messengers, the Investigative Committee’s statement reads.

Currently, 840 coronavirus-caused illness cases across 56 regions of the country are registered in Russia including 546 in Moscow; 38 persons have recovered; 3 people died. More than 112,000 people are under doctors’ care in the framework of the self-isolation regime.