Decriminalization of inadvertent drug circulation violations approved by Russia’s MPs

© pixabay.com

15:07 09/06/2021

MOSCOW, June 9 (RAPSI) – The lower house of Russian parliament, the State Duma, on Wednesday finally adopted a government bill on the humanization of criminal legislation in relation to persons who had committed violations of the rules for the circulation of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances in the course of medical activities, which inadvertently entailed loss thereof.

The initiative passed its first and second reading in April and May.

It is proposed to amend Article 228.2 (Violation of the rules for the circulation of narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances), supplementing it with a note: "This article does not apply to cases where the violation of the rules for the circulation of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances was committed through negligence in the course of medical activities."

The loss of drugs should not harm the interests protected by the criminal law. Also, the document stipulates that doctors are nevertheless be materially and disciplinary responsible for the loss of drugs.

According to statistics, for the period from 2016 to June 2019, 79 criminal cases were initiated under Article 228.2 of the Criminal Code, of which 29 were against medical workers, of which 5 were terminated at the stage of investigation, and 15 were filed with courts.



