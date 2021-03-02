Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
02/03/2021 18:11

News

Print this

Bill decriminalizing inadvertent drug circulation violations by doctors reaches State Duma

Tags: Healthcare, Drugs, Legislation, Violation, Government, State Duma, Russia
15:12 02/03/2021

MOSCOW, March 2 (RAPSI) — Russia’s government has submitted to the State Duma a bill on the humanization of criminal legislation in relation to persons who have committed violations of the rules for the circulation of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances in the course of medical activities, which inadvertently entailed loss thereof, according to the website of the acts of the lower house of parliament.

It is proposed to amend Article 228.2 (Violation of the rules for the circulation of narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances), supplementing it with a note: "This article does not apply to cases where the violation of the rules for the circulation of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances was committed through negligence in the course of medical activities."

The loss of drugs should not harm the interests protected by the criminal law. Also, the document stipulates that doctors are nevertheless be materially and disciplinary responsible for the loss of drugs.

According to statistics, for the period from 2016 to June 2019, 79 criminal cases were initiated under Article 228.2 of the Criminal Code, of which 29 were against medical workers, of which 5 were terminated at the stage of investigation, and 15 were filed with courts.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Bill decriminalizing inadvertent drug circulation violations by doctors reaches State Duma

15:12 02/03/2021 Russia’s government has submitted to the State Duma a bill on the humanization of criminal legislation in relation to persons who have committed violations of the rules for the circulation of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances in the course of medical activities, which inadvertently entailed loss thereof.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Bill decriminalizing inadvertent drug circulation violations by doctors reaches State Duma

15:12 02/03/2021 Russia’s government has submitted to the State Duma a bill on the humanization of criminal legislation in relation to persons who have committed violations of the rules for the circulation of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances in the course of medical activities, which inadvertently entailed loss thereof.

Ombudsmen of Russia and Qatar sign memorandum of cooperation

15:54 02/03/2021 Russia’s Human Rights Commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova has signed a memorandum of cooperation with the chairman of the National Human Rights Committee of Qatar, Ali bin Samikh Al Marri.

Tajik native sentenced to imprisonment in Russia for facilitating Syrian terrorists

16:15 02/03/2021 The native of Tajikistan Isfandiyer Akramov has received 5.5 years behind bars for facilitating terrorist activities.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100