08/04/2021 01:46

News

Bill decriminalizing inadvertent drug circulation violations by doctors undergoes first stage

Context
Tags: Drugs, Legislation, Healthcare, State Duma, Russia
16:57 07/04/2021

MOSCOW, April 7 (RAPSI) – A government draft law on the humanization of criminal legislation in relation to persons who have committed violations of the rules for the circulation of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances in the course of medical activities, which inadvertently entailed loss thereof, passed its first reading in State Duma on Wednesday, according to the official website of the parliament’s lower house.

It is proposed to amend Article 228.2 (Violation of the rules for the circulation of narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances), supplementing it with a note: "This article does not apply to cases where the violation of the rules for the circulation of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances was committed through negligence in the course of medical activities."

The loss of drugs should not harm the interests protected by the criminal law. Also, the document stipulates that doctors are nevertheless be materially and disciplinary responsible for the loss of drugs.

According to statistics, for the period from 2016 to June 2019, 79 criminal cases were initiated under Article 228.2 of the Criminal Code, of which 29 were against medical workers, of which 5 were terminated at the stage of investigation, and 15 were filed with courts.


