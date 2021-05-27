Рейтинг@Mail.ru
27/05/2021 15:40

State Duma committee backs decriminalization of inadvertent drug circulation violations

Tags: Drugs, Legislation, Medicine, Healthcare, State Duma, Russia
MOSCOW, May 27 (RAPSI) – The State Duma Committee for State Construction and Legislation on Thursday recommended that lawmakers should pass a government bill on the humanization of criminal legislation in relation to persons who had committed violations of the rules for the circulation of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances in the course of medical activities, which inadvertently entailed loss thereof, according to a statement on the website of the parliament’s lower house.

The initiative passed its first reading in the State Duma in early April.

It is proposed to amend Article 228.2 (Violation of the rules for the circulation of narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances), supplementing it with a note: "This article does not apply to cases where the violation of the rules for the circulation of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances was committed through negligence in the course of medical activities."

The loss of drugs should not harm the interests protected by the criminal law. Also, the document stipulates that doctors are nevertheless be materially and disciplinary responsible for the loss of drugs.

According to statistics, for the period from 2016 to June 2019, 79 criminal cases were initiated under Article 228.2 of the Criminal Code, of which 29 were against medical workers, of which 5 were terminated at the stage of investigation, and 15 were filed with courts.


