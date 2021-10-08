Moscow court to hear appeal against detention of Sberbank vice-president case defendant

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

10:26 08/10/2021

MOSCOW, October 8 (RAPSI) – The Moscow City Court has set October 20 as the date for an appeal filed against detention of one of the defendants in the embezzlement case involving former Deputy Education Minister and Sberbank vice-president Marina Rakova, the court’s press service has told RAPSI.

Ex-employee of the Fund for New Forms of Education Development Maxim Inkin was among first three defendants detained in the case in late September. Also, On September 30, the Tverskoy District Court of Moscow ordered detention of another ex-fund employee Eugeny Zak and executive director of the Moscow School of Social and Economic Sciences Christina Kryuchkova for two months.

Rakova was arrested on October 6. Earlier, the woman was placed on a wanted list as she had escaped.

Also, on October 6, Rakova’s partner Artur Stetsenko, the common-law husband of Rakova and CEO of the Federal State Autonomous Institution "The Fund for New Forms of Education Development.

According to investigators, in 2019, Rakova, then Deputy Minister of Education, and Stetsenko were involved in the embezzlement of 50 million rubles ($700,000) from the Fund during the execution of education state contracts.



