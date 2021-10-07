Interior Ministry demands detention of vice-president of Russia’s Sberbank

© AGN Moskva, Sophia Sandurskaya

15:31 07/10/2021

MOSCOW, October 7 (RAPSI) – The Interior Ministry of Russia has filed a motion seeking to place vice-president of Russia's Sberbank Marina Rakova in detention until December 6 as part of a case over large-scale embezzlement, the court’s press service has told RAPSI.

Rakova was arrested on October 6. Earlier, the woman was placed on a wanted list as she had escaped.

Also, on October 6, Rakova’s partner Artur Stetsenko, the common-law husband of Rakova and CEO of the Federal State Autonomous Institution "The Fund for New Forms of Education Development.

According to investigators, in 2019, Rakova, then Deputy Minister of Education, and Stetsenko were involved in the embezzlement of 50 million rubles ($700,000) from the Fund during the execution of education state contracts.

On September 30, the Tverskoy District Court of Moscow ordered detention of ex-fund employees Eugeny Zak and Maxim Inkin as well as the executive director of the Moscow School of Social and Economic Sciences Christina Kryuchkova, who are also involved in the case, for two months.



