Wanted vice-president of Russia's Sberbank arrested on embezzlement charges

11:52 06/10/2021

MOSCOW, October 6 (RAPSI) - Vice-president of Russia's Sberbank Marina Rakova, who had earlier absconded the investigative authorities, was arrested as part of a case over large-scale embezzlement, the Interior Ministry’s spokesperson Irina Volk told RAPSI on Wednesday.

She is currently in the body’s Moscow Main Investigations Directorate, Volk stated.

Earlier, the woman was placed on a wanted list as she had escaped.

A criminal case is opened against Rakova over large-scale embezzlement at the Federal State Autonomous Institution "The Fund for New Forms of Education Development".

On September 30, the Tverskoy District Court of Moscow ordered detention of ex-fund employees Eugeny Zak and Maxim Inkin as well as the executive director of the Moscow School of Social and Economic Sciences Christina Kryuchkova, who are also involved in the case, for two months.



