Vice-president of Russia's Sberbank accused of embezzlement escapes from investigators

14:47 01/10/2021

MOSCOW, October 1 (RAPSI) - Vice-president of Russia's Sberbank Marina Rakova accused of large-scale embezzlement has absconded the investigative authorities, the Interior Ministry's spokesperson Irina Volk has announced.

Charges have been already brought against Rakova. She is on a wanted list.

A criminal case has been opened over large-scale embezzlement at the Federal State Autonomous Institution "The Fund for New Forms of Education Development".

On September 30, the Tverskoy District Court of Moscow ordered detention of ex-fund employees Eugeny Zak and Maxim Inkin as well as the executive director of the Moscow School of Social and Economic Sciences Christina Kryuchkova, who are also involved in the case, for two months.



