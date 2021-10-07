Investigators seek to detain partner of investigated Sberbank vice-president

17:26 06/10/2021

MOSCOW, October 6 (RAPSI) – Investigators on Wednesday lodged a motion seeking to place Artur Stetsenko, the common-law husband of vice-president of Russia's Sberbank Marina Rakova investigated as part of a case over large-scale embezzlement, in detention, RAPSI was told in the press service of Moscow’s Tverskoy District Court.

The court is to hear the motion soon.

Stetsenko is suspected of fraud, the statement reads.

Earlier on Wednesday, Rakova, who had earlier escaped from the investigative authorities, was arrested and questioned.

A criminal case is opened against Rakova over large-scale embezzlement at the Federal State Autonomous Institution "The Fund for New Forms of Education Development".

On September 30, the Tverskoy District Court of Moscow ordered detention of ex-fund employees Eugeny Zak and Maxim Inkin as well as the executive director of the Moscow School of Social and Economic Sciences Christina Kryuchkova, who are also involved in the case, for two months.