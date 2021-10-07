Twitter to pay $75,000 for failure to delete banned content – Moscow court

© RAPSI, Eugeny Varlamov

17:29 07/10/2021

MOSCOW, October 7 (RAPSI) – The Tagansky District Court upheld fines worth 5.5 million rubles (over $75,000) imposed on Twitter Inc for failure to delete information banned by Russian legislation, RAPSI learnt in the court’s press service.

The ruling penalizing the social network was delivered in late July. It was punished in the framework of an administrative case on the basis of two respective protocols.

Russia’s communications watchdog Roskomnadzor routinely reminds that if an Internet platform fails to block the prohibited information within 24 hours after receiving the respective notification, it faces fines ranging from 800,000 to 4 million rubles and up to 10% of its total annual revenue in case of repeated violations.