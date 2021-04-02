Twitter fined $42,000 for refusal to delete calls for illegal actions

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

14:16 02/04/2021

MOSCOW, April 2 (RAPSI) – A magistrate court in Moscow on Friday fined Twitter social network 3.2 million rubles ($42,000) for failure to delete information calling teenagers to participate in illegal actions, RAPSI was told in the Tagansky District Court.

Twitter was found guilty of breaching the order of restriction of access to information.

Earlier, Russia’s communications watchdog Roskomnadzor reminded that after the notification, the platforms failed to block the prohibited information within 24 hours and could face fines ranging from 800,000 to 4 million rubles (10,500 – 54,000). In case of the repeated violation the social network would face an increased fine, according to Russia’s communications watchdog Roskomnadzor.