09/03/2021 16:46

News

Facebook, Twitter, Google face administrative hearing over information blocking breaches

Tags: Internet, Violation, Information, Administrative case, Court, Google, Twitter, Facebook, Russia
13:35 09/03/2021

MOSCOW, March 9 (RAPSI) – A magistrate court in Moscow will consider nine administrative protocols against Facebook, Twitter and Google issued over failures to delete information calling teenagers to participate in illegal actions, according to the court’s website.

The hearings are scheduled for April 2.

Moreover, the court has received another two similar protocols against Telegram and TikTok. Their hearing dates have not been set yet.

The Internet platforms are accused of breaching the order of restriction of access to information.

Earlier, Russia’s communications watchdog Roskomnadzor reminded that after the notification, the platforms failed to block the prohibited information within 24 hours and could face fines ranging from 800,000 to 4 million rubles (10,500 – 54,000). 

 

