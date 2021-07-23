Рейтинг@Mail.ru
23/07/2021 15:41

News

Moscow court fines Twitter $75K for failure to remove prohibited information

Tags: Internet, Fine, Twitter, Russia
11:31 23/07/2021

MOSCOW, July 22 (RAPSI) — A magistrate court in Moscow has fined Twitter 5.5 million rubles (about $75,000) for refusing to remove information prohibited by Russian law, the press service of the court told RAPSI.

The social network was punished in the framework of an administrative case on the basis of two respective protocols.

This May, the same magistrate court fined Twitter 19 million rubles ($260,000) for the offense.

Earlier, fines were issued against Telegram, TikTok, and Russian social media Odnoklassniki.

Russia’s communications watchdog Roskomnadzor routinely reminds that if an Internet platform fails to block the prohibited information within 24 hours after receiving the respective notification, it faces fines ranging from 800,000 to 4 million rubles (10,500 – 55,000) and up to 10% of its total annual revenue in case of repeated violations.

