27/05/2021 15:40

News

Twitter fined $260,000 for refusal to delete banned information

Tags: Fine, Ban, Internet, Violation, Information, Twitter, Moscow's Tagansky District Court, Moscow, Russian Federation
15:32 27/05/2021

MOSCOW, May 27 (RAPSI) – A magistrate judge of a judicial district of Moscow’s Tagansky District Court on Thursday fined Twitter Inc 19 million rubles ($260,000) for refusal to delete information banned by Russian legislation from the social network, the court’s spokesperson Zulfiya Gurinchuk told RAPSI.

The court fined the social media upon 6 administrative protocols,  she added.

On May 25, the court imposed fines totaling to 6 million rubles on Google LLC  and 26 million rubles on Facebook for similar violations.

Earlier, fines were issued against Telegram, TikTok and Odnoklassniki.

Previously, Russia’s communications watchdog Roskomnadzor reminded that after the notification, the platforms failed to block the prohibited information within 24 hours and could face fines ranging from 800,000 to 4 million rubles (10,500 – 55,000). In case of the repeated violation the social network would face an increased fine, according to Russia’s communications watchdog Roskomnadzor.

 

