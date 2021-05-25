Moscow court fines Google $55,000 for refusal to delete banned content

16:35 25/05/2021

MOSCOW, May 25 (RAPSI) – A magistrate judge of the Tagansky District Court’s judicial district in Moscow on Tuesday fined Google LLC 4 million rubles ($55,000) for refusal to delete information prohibited by Russian law, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

The company was found guilty of failure to delete banned information twice. Thus, the court imposed on the defendant two fines in the amound of 2 million rubles each.

In early April, a magistrate court imposed three fines on Twitter totaling to 8.9 million rubles ($120,000). The company failed to delete statements calling minors to take part in illegal rallies. The ruling came into force.

Previously, Russia’s communications watchdog Roskomnadzor reminded that after the notification, the platforms failed to block the prohibited information within 24 hours and could face fines ranging from 800,000 to 4 million rubles (10,500 – 55,000). In case of the repeated violation the social network would face an increased fine, according to Russia’s communications watchdog Roskomnadzor.



