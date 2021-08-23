Рейтинг@Mail.ru
23/08/2021

Four foreign religious organizations recognized as undesirable in Russia

Tags: Religion, NGO, The Prosecutor General's Office, Ukraine, Latvia, Russia
16:52 23/08/2021

MOSCOW, August 23 (RAPSI) – Four foreign religious organizations have been declared undesirable in the Russian Federation, the press service of Russia’s Prosecutor General’s Office reports.

According to the statement, prosecutors have recognized Latvia’s New Generation international Christian movement and evangelic Christian church of the same name, spiritual body of evangelic Christians of Ukraine’s New Generation Christ Church and Ukrainian international Bible college New Generation as undesirable.

According to the statemen, the organizations’ activity poses a threat to Russia’s constitutional order and internal security.

Prosecutors have notified the Justice Ministry of the decision in order to further include the organizations in the list of foreign and international NGOs undesirable in Russia.


