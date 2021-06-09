State Duma adopts bill banning Russians from involvement in undesirable NGOs’ activities

© duma.gov.ru

12:01 09/06/2021

MOSCOW, June 9 (RAPSI) – The State Duma adopted a bill prohibiting Russian nationals from participating in the activities of foreign NGOs abroad which had been declared undesirable in Russia in the third and final reading on Wednesday, according to a statement on the website of the parliament’s lower house.

The document also introduces an additional qualifying sign for labeling NGOs as undesirable, namely mediation in conducting monetary or asset transactions of such organizations in order to conduct activities threatening Russia’s constitutional system, defensive capacity and national security.

Moreover, under the draft law, any NGO’s financial transaction will be subject to mandatory control.



