19/07/2021 19:51

News

Ex-chief of opposition group declared "undesirable" fined $670

Tags: Foreign Agents Law, Fine, Opposition, Otkrytaya Rossia, The Vasileostrovsky District Court of St. Petersburg, Russia
16:26 19/07/2021

MOSCOW, July 19 (RAPSI) —  Andrey Pivovarov, a former director of Otkrytaya Rossia, an opposition group declared in Russia "undesirable", has been fined 50,000 rubles ($670), the United press service of St. Petersburg courts told RAPSI.   

As it was established, the United Democrats project, which belongs to the Open Petersburg interregional NGO, is functioning on the Internet. The said project distributes the NGOs messages and materials without indicating that it is on the list of NGOs performing functions of a foreign agent. 

Accordingly, the Vasileostrovsky District Court of St. Petersburg fined Pivovarov 50,000 rubles, the press service said in the statement.

On June 2, the Pervomaisky District Court of Krasnodar ordered the pre-trial detention of Pivovarov until July 31. 

From the case materials it follows that the defendant, who has been repeatedly brought to administrative liability for running the activities of a foreign NGO found to be undesirable in Russia, allegedly continued these actions.

