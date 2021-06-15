No grounds found for release of ex-director of undesirable NGO from detention - court

15:33 15/06/2021

MOSCOW, June 15 (RAPSI) – The Krasnodar Krai Court on Tuesday upheld detention of Andrey Pivovarov, a former director of Otkrytaya Rossia (OR), an organization registered in Great Britain and recognized in Russia as undesirable, the court’s press service reports.

The man stands charged with participation in the activity of a foreign organization declared undesirable in the Russian Federation.

On June 2, the Pervomaisky District Court of Krasnodar ordered detention of Pivovarov until July 31.

According to investigators, in August 2020, Pivovarov being a member of the foreign NGO labeled as undesirable put out in the open agitation information in support of the organization. However, the man has been repeatedly brought to administrative liability for engagement in the activity of the organization declared undesirable in the Russian Federation.

Pivovarov was arrested by law enforcement when attempting to escape from investigators abroad on May 31.



