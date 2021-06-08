Рейтинг@Mail.ru
Charges brought against former director of undesirable NGO

Tags: Charges, NGO, Investigative Committee, Krasnodar Region, Russia
17:27 08/06/2021

MOSCOW, June 8 (RAPSI) – Investigators have brought charges against Andrey Pivovarov, a former director of Otkrytaya Rossia (OR), an organization registered in Great Britain and recognized in Russia as undesirable, the Investigative Committee’s press service reports.

He is charged with participation in the activity of a foreign organization declared undesirable in the Russian Federation.

On June 2, the Pervomaisky District Court of Krasnodar ordered detention of Pivovarov until July 31.

According to investigators, in August 2020, Pivovarov being a member of the foreign NGO labeled as undesirable put out in the open agitation information in support of the organization. However, the man has been repeatedly brought to administrative liability for engagement in the activity of the organization declared undesirable in the Russian Federation.

Pivovarov was arrested by law enforcement when attempting to escape from investigators abroad on May 31.

