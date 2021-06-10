Facebook fined $235,000 by Russian court for information violations

© pixabay.com

15:57 10/06/2021

MOSCOW, June 10 (RAPSI) – A magistrate judge of a judicial district of Moscow’s Tagansky District Court on Thursday ordered Facebook social network 17 million rubles ($235,000) for failure to remove banned information from the platform, the court’s spokesperson Zulfia Gurinchuk told RAPSI.

The social media platform was found guilty of committing four administrative offences concerning violation of the order of blocking information.

In late May, the company was fined 26 million rubles for similar violations.

Previously, Russia’s communications watchdog Roskomnadzor reminded that after the notification, the platforms failed to block the prohibited information within 24 hours and could face fines ranging from 800,000 to 4 million rubles (10,500 – 55,000). In case of the repeated violation the social network would face an increased fine, according to Russia’s communications watchdog Roskomnadzor.



