Telegram ordered to pay $140,000 for failure to delete prohibited information

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

15:26 10/06/2021

MOSCOW, June 10 (RAPSI) – A 10 million-ruble ($140,000) fine on Thursday was imposed on Telegram for refusal to delete information banned by Russian legislation from the messenger, according to the press service of Moscow’s Tagansky District Court.

A magistrate judge found Telegram Messenger Inc guilty of four offences falling under the administrative article on violations of the order of restriction of access to information.

In mid-May, the company was fined 5 million rubles for similar offences.

Previously, Russia’s communications watchdog Roskomnadzor reminded that after the notification, the platforms failed to block the prohibited information within 24 hours and could face fines ranging from 800,000 to 4 million rubles (10,500 – 55,000). In case of the repeated violation the social network would face an increased fine, according to Russia’s communications watchdog Roskomnadzor.