15/04/2021

News

Rapper gets 4 years in custody for road traffic accident in central Moscow

Tags: Car crash, road traffic accident, Drugs, Moscow's Khamovnichesky District Court, Moscow, Russia
14:15 15/04/2021

MOSCOW, April 15 (RAPSI) – The Khamovnichesky District Court of Moscow on Thursday ordered rapper Elmin Guliyev to serve 4 years in penal colony for hitting pedestrians by car in the city center under the influence of drugs, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

The court also granted in part civil claims and ordered the defendant to pay about 335,000 rubles ($4,400) to victims in the case.

A prosecutor earlier demanded 4 years and 4 months in jail for the defendant.

The defendant pleaded guilty. Therefore, the trial is held without examination of evidence.

Initially, the man was charged with a road traffic offense that caused harm which endangered life or causes the victim severe bodily harm. But later charges against him were toughened after drugs had been found in his blood. Now he is prosecuted of committing a road traffic accident in a state of intoxication. He could face up to 7 years in jail if convicted.

According to the investigation, on September 21, Guliyev driving his Infiniti ran a red light at the signal controlled intersection and collided with another car. Then the defendant’s car went into a foot path and hit two people. They were taken to hospital.





