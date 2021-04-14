Рейтинг@Mail.ru
14/04/2021

Prosecutor demands over 4 years in jail for rapper involved in car crash in central Moscow

Tags: Drugs, Car crash, road traffic accident, Moscow's Khamovnichesky District Court, Moscow, Russia
16:35 14/04/2021

MOSCOW, April 14 (RAPSI) – A prosecutor on Wednesday asked the Khamovnichesky District Court of Moscow to sentence rapper Elmin Guliyev accused of hitting pedestrians by car in the city center to 4 years and 4 months in penal colony, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

The defendant pleaded guilty. Therefore, the trial is held without examination of evidence.

Initially, the man was charged with a road traffic offense that caused harm which endangered life or causes the victim severe bodily harm. But later charges against him were toughened after drugs had been found in his blood. Now he is prosecuted of committing a road traffic accident in a state of intoxication. He could face up to 7 years in jail if convicted.

According to the investigation, on September 21, Guliyev driving his Infiniti ran a red light at the signal controlled intersection and collided with another car. Then the defendant’s car went into a foot path and hit two people. They were taken to hospital.


