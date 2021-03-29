Рейтинг@Mail.ru
Trial of rapper involved in central Moscow car crash to start on April 2

Tags: road traffic accident, Car crash, Drugs, Moscow's Khamovnichesky District Court, Moscow, Russia
11:05 29/03/2021

MOSCOW, March 29 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Khamovnichesky District Court will proceed with a case against rapper Elmin Guliyev charged with hitting pedestrians by car in central Moscow on April 2, the court’s press service has told RAPSI.

The defendant pleaded guilty. Therefore, the trial will held without examination of evidence.

Initially, the man was charged with a road traffic offense that caused harm which endangered life or causes the victim severe bodily harm. But later charges against him were toughened after drugs had been found in his blood. Now he is prosecuted of committing a road traffic accident in a state of intoxication. He could face up to 7 years in jail if convicted.

According to the investigation, on September 21, Guliyev driving his Infiniti ran a red light at the signal controlled intersection and collided with another car. Then the defendant’s car went into a foot path and hit two people. They were taken to a hospital.

Guliyev is in detention now.

