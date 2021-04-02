Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
02/04/2021 22:26

News

Print this

Rapper charged in central Moscow car crash case to stay detained for another six months

Context
Tags: road traffic accident, Drugs, Pre-trial detention, Car crash, Moscow's Khamovnichesky District Court, Russia, Moscow
17:34 02/04/2021

MOSCOW, April 2 (RAPSI) – The Khamovnichesky District Court of Moscow on Friday extended detention of rapper Elmin Guliyev charged with hitting pedestrians by car in central Moscow for six months, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

The next hearing is scheduled for April 14.

The defendant pleaded guilty. Therefore, the trial will be held without examination of evidence.

Initially, the man was charged with a road traffic offense that caused harm which endangered life or causes the victim severe bodily harm. But later charges against him were toughened after drugs had been found in his blood. Now he is prosecuted of committing a road traffic accident in a state of intoxication. He could face up to 7 years in jail if convicted.

According to the investigation, on September 21, Guliyev driving his Infiniti ran a red light at the signal controlled intersection and collided with another car. Then the defendant’s car went into a foot path and hit two people. They were taken to a hospital.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Rapper charged in central Moscow car crash case to stay detained for another six months

17:34 02/04/2021 The Khamovnichesky District Court of Moscow on Friday extended detention of rapper Elmin Guliyev charged with hitting pedestrians by car in central Moscow for six months.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Ex-judge from Russia’s Penza gets 8 years in prison for bribetaking

15:20 02/04/2021 The Penza Regional Court has sentenced a former magistrate judge to 8 years in high-security prison for receiving 200,000 rubles ($2,600) in bribes.

St. Petersburg court quashes two sentences over breach of openness principle during trials

18:02 02/04/2021 The Board of Appeals for Criminal Cases of the St. Petersburg City Court overturned two sentences due to the fact that the principles of publicity had been breached during the consideration of the cases, and it was established that these breaches were irreparable.

Investigators seek detention of Russia’s industry official in abuse of office case

16:57 02/04/2021 Investigators have filed a motion seeking to put the director of Russia’s Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Metallurgy and Building Materials Department Pavel Servatinsky in detention until June 1.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100