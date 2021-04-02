Rapper charged in central Moscow car crash case to stay detained for another six months

17:34 02/04/2021

MOSCOW, April 2 (RAPSI) – The Khamovnichesky District Court of Moscow on Friday extended detention of rapper Elmin Guliyev charged with hitting pedestrians by car in central Moscow for six months, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

The next hearing is scheduled for April 14.

The defendant pleaded guilty. Therefore, the trial will be held without examination of evidence.

Initially, the man was charged with a road traffic offense that caused harm which endangered life or causes the victim severe bodily harm. But later charges against him were toughened after drugs had been found in his blood. Now he is prosecuted of committing a road traffic accident in a state of intoxication. He could face up to 7 years in jail if convicted.

According to the investigation, on September 21, Guliyev driving his Infiniti ran a red light at the signal controlled intersection and collided with another car. Then the defendant’s car went into a foot path and hit two people. They were taken to a hospital.