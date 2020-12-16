Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
16/12/2020 18:28

News

Print this

Detention of Krasnoyarsk businessman Bykov charged with murders extended until February 24

Context
Tags: Organized crime, Murder, Pre-trial detention, Anatoly Bykov, Krasnoyarsk, Russia
14:13 16/12/2020

MOSCOW, December 16 (RAPSI) – A court in Krasnoyarsk on Wednesday extended detention of local businessman Anatoly Bykov until February 24 as part of a double murder case, a representative of the court’s press service told RAPSI.

According to investigators, in the summer of 2004, Bykov ordered his acquaintance to kill a 42-year resident of Krasnoyarsk, the founder of an industrial waste utilization firm, for an award of $50,000. On January 18, 2005, the killer shot the victim dead.

 Moreover, he is prosecuted of leading a criminal community and organization of one more murder, the statement reads.

According to the Russian Investigative Committee, in the first half of 1994, Alexander Naumov, a 23-year old member of a criminal group headed by Bykov, had a conflict with the gang leader because of unjust, according to him, dividing of the joint criminal income. Later, Bykov’s car was exploded. The businessman suspected Naumov and his friend Kirill Voytenko of the blast organization and decided to kill them. He ordered his acquaintance Vladimir Tatarenkov to organize the murder; the latter in turn involved his gang members in the crime. On July 24, 1994, Naumov and Voytenko were shot dead, investigators claimed.

One of the killers Sergey Bakurov was sentenced to life.  Another one is on a wanted list. Tatarenkov was sentenced to 13 years in prison, the Investigative Committee’s statement read.

Investigators claim that many witnesses confirmed that Bykov had business relations with Naumov and a conflict after which the latter was afraid of his life and began wearing body armour.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Detention of Krasnoyarsk businessman Bykov charged with murders extended until February 24

14:13 16/12/2020 A court in Krasnoyarsk on Wednesday extended detention of local businessman Anatoly Bykov until February 24 as part of a double murder case.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Federation Council backs bill on ex-President’s immunity guarantees

12:01 16/12/2020 The upper house of parliament, the Federation Council, on Wednesday approved a bill on immunity guarantees for former Presidents of Russia.

Moscow court refuses to toughen supervision of opposition politician Udaltsov

13:22 16/12/2020 Moscow’s Simonovsky District Court on Wednesday refused to grant a police bid to toughen administrative supervision imposed on opposition figure Sergey Udaltsov.

Pandemic provoked spike in appeals to business ombudsmen in 2020 – Titov

15:08 16/12/2020 The number of applications submitted to the federal business rights commissioner increased by 16%, from 2,474 in 2019 to 2,878, Titov stated. About 40% of all applications concerned the coronavirus pandemic consequences, he added.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100