Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
23/10/2020 18:39

News

Print this

Krasnoyarsk businessman Bykov detained as part of new murder case

Context
Tags: Murder, Investigative Committee, Anatoly Bykov, Krasnoyarsk, Russia
16:08 23/10/2020

MOSCOW, October 23 (RAPSI) – A court in Krasnoyarsk on Friday ordered businessman Anatoly Bykov to be placed in detention in a new murder case against him, the Investigative Committee’s press service reports.

The businessman is suspected of contract killing organization.

According to investigators, in the summer of 2004, Bykov ordered his acquaintance to kill a 42-year resident of Krasnoyarsk, the founder of an industrial waste utilization firm, for an award of $50,000. On January 18, 2005, the killer shot the victim dead.

On Thursday, the Krasnoyarsk Krai Court released local businessman Anatoly Bykov charged with double homicide masterminding from detention, RAPSI has learnt from the court’s press office. The court ordered Bykov to be placed under house arrest with a ban to commit certain actions.

In early September, investigators brought final charges in the case. Moreover, he is prosecuted of leading a criminal community and organization of one more murder, the statement reads.

According to the Russian Investigative Committee, in the first half of 1994, Alexander Naumov, a 23-year old member of a criminal group headed by Bykov, had a conflict with the gang leader because of unjust, according to him, dividing of the joint criminal income. Later, Bykov’s car was exploded. The businessman suspected Naumov and his friend Kirill Voytenko of the blast organization and decided to kill them. He ordered his acquaintance Vladimir Tatarenkov to organize the murder; the latter in turn involved his gang members in the crime. On July 24, 1994, Naumov and Voytenko were shot dead, investigators claimed.

One of the killers Sergey Bakurov was sentenced to life.  Another one is on a wanted list. Tatarenkov was sentenced to 13 years in prison, the Investigative Committee’s statement read.

Investigators claim that many witnesses confirmed that Bykov had business relations with Naumov and a conflict after which the latter was afraid of his life and began wearing body armour.


Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Krasnoyarsk businessman Bykov detained as part of new murder case

16:08 23/10/2020 A court in Krasnoyarsk on Friday ordered businessman Anatoly Bykov to be placed in detention in a new murder case against him.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Government’s commission backs bill on collection of suspects' DNA

17:31 23/10/2020 The Government Law-Making Commission has backed an initiative to extend DNA sample collection to all suspected criminals.

Criminal punishment proposed for illegal cold arms bearing

15:02 23/10/2020 A bill envisaging criminal liability for illegal purchase and bearing of cold arms has been submitted to the lower house of Russian parliament.

Krasnoyarsk businessman Bykov detained as part of new murder case

16:08 23/10/2020 A court in Krasnoyarsk on Friday ordered businessman Anatoly Bykov to be placed in detention in a new murder case against him.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100