Krasnoyarsk businessman Bykov charged with instignation to murder

17:43 28/10/2020

MOSCOW, October 28 (RAPSI) – Investigators have brought charges of instignation to a contract murder against Krasnoyarsk businessman Anatoly Bykov, the Investigative Committee’s press service reports.

According to investigators, in the summer of 2004, Bykov ordered his acquaintance to kill a 42-year resident of Krasnoyarsk, the founder of an industrial waste utilization firm, for an award of $50,000. On January 18, 2005, the killer shot the victim dead.

Earlier this week, Bykov, who is prosecuted of several murders, became a defendant in a tax evasion case. He is in detention now.

In early September, investigators brought final charges against Bykov in a double homicide case. Moreover, he is prosecuted of leading a criminal community and organization of one more murder.

According to the Russian Investigative Committee, in the first half of 1994, Alexander Naumov, a 23-year old member of a criminal group headed by Bykov, had a conflict with the gang leader because of unjust, according to him, dividing of the joint criminal income. Later, Bykov’s car was exploded. The businessman suspected Naumov and his friend Kirill Voytenko of the blast organization and decided to kill them. He ordered his acquaintance Vladimir Tatarenkov to organize the murder; the latter in turn involved his gang members in the crime. On July 24, 1994, Naumov and Voytenko were shot dead, investigators claimed.

One of the killers Sergey Bakurov was sentenced to life. Another one is on a wanted list. Tatarenkov was sentenced to 13 years in prison, the Investigative Committee’s statement read.

Investigators claim that many witnesses confirmed that Bykov had business relations with Naumov and a conflict after which the latter was afraid of his life and began wearing body armour.



