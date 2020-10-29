Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
29/10/2020 20:56

News

Print this

Assets worth $1 mln seized from Krasnoyarsk businessman Bykov in tax evasion case

Context
Tags: Assets, Seizure, Court, Investigative Committee, Anatoly Bykov, Krasnoyarsk, Russian Federation
16:34 29/10/2020

MOSCOW, October 29 (RAPSI) – A court has seized property worth over 81 million rubles ($1 million) belonging to Krasnoyarsk businessman Anatoly Bykov as part of a tax evasion case against him, the Investigative Committee’s press service reports.

The attached assets include land plots and immovable estate, the statement reads.

According to case papers, from 2017 to 2019, Bykov failed to pay personal income taxes in the amount of more than 65 million rubles ($850,000). In 2017, as an individual entrepreneur he failed to pay over 12 million rubles in taxes, the documents read.

On October 23, a court in Krasnoyarsk ordered Bykov to be placed in detention on new murder allegations. According to investigators, in the summer of 2004, Bykov ordered his acquaintance to kill a 42-year resident of Krasnoyarsk, the founder of an industrial waste utilization firm, for an award of $50,000. On January 18, 2005, the killer shot the victim dead.

Earlier, the Krasnoyarsk Krai Court placed him under house arrest with a ban to commit certain actions as part of a double homicide case. In early September, investigators brought final charges in this case. Moreover, he is prosecuted of leading a criminal community and organization of one more murder, the statement reads.

According to the Russian Investigative Committee, in the first half of 1994, Alexander Naumov, a 23-year old member of a criminal group headed by Bykov, had a conflict with the gang leader because of unjust, according to him, dividing of the joint criminal income. Later, Bykov’s car was exploded. The businessman suspected Naumov and his friend Kirill Voytenko of the blast organization and decided to kill them. He ordered his acquaintance Vladimir Tatarenkov to organize the murder; the latter in turn involved his gang members in the crime. On July 24, 1994, Naumov and Voytenko were shot dead, investigators claimed.

One of the killers Sergey Bakurov was sentenced to life.  Another one is on a wanted list. Tatarenkov was sentenced to 13 years in prison, the Investigative Committee’s statement read.

Investigators claim that many witnesses confirmed that Bykov had business relations with Naumov and a conflict after which the latter was afraid of his life and began wearing body armour.


Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Assets worth $1 mln seized from Krasnoyarsk businessman Bykov in tax evasion case

16:34 29/10/2020 A court has seized property worth over 81 million rubles ($1 million) belonging to Krasnoyarsk businessman Anatoly Bykov as part of a tax evasion case against him.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Moskalkova urges penitentiary authorities to appoint aides for disabled convicts

17:12 29/10/2020 Territorial bodies of the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) must provide jailed persons with disabilities of I and II groups with assistants (hospital aides), Russia’s Ombudsman Tatiana Moskalkova believes.

Assets worth $1 mln seized from Krasnoyarsk businessman Bykov in tax evasion case

16:34 29/10/2020 A court has seized property worth over 81 million rubles ($1 million) belonging to Krasnoyarsk businessman Anatoly Bykov as part of a tax evasion case against him.

Russian Ombudsman seeks for tougher penalties for barrier free environment breaches

17:35 29/10/2020 Russia’s Federal Ombudsman Tatiana Moskalkova when presenting a report on Thursday demanded to toughen fines for violations in the sphere of barrier free environment for physically challenged people.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100