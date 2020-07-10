Рейтинг@Mail.ru
10/07/2020

News

Russia’s Yugra resident faces fake COVID-19 news distribution trial

Tags: coronavirus, fake news, Fraud, The Prosecutor General's Office, Khanty-Mansiysk Region, Russia
15:50 10/07/2020

MOSCOW, July 10 (RAPSI) – A resident of Russia’s Yugra, Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area, will stand trial on charges of distribution of fake news about coronavirus , the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office reports.

According to the investigation, on May 22, the man published a post reading that the infection does not exist and called not to wear protective means and violate sanitary rules on a social network. This information was a fake, the statement reads.

Moreover, since June 2018, he has been registered in a public employment center and has received unemployment benefits. However, since February 2019, the man has officially begun business activities leaving this fact unrelated and continuing to receive unemployment benefits. Thus, he is also charged with fraud.

