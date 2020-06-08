Рейтинг@Mail.ru
Three criminal cases opened in Russia’s Dagestan over COVID-19 fake news

Tags: coronavirus, fake news, Investigative Committee, Dagestan, Russia
17:45 08/06/2020

MOSCOW, June 8 (RAPSI) – Dagestani investigators have launched three cases over distribution of fake news about the spread of coronavirus via WhatsApp, RAPSI has learnt from the Investigative Committee’s press service.

According to the investigation, in April, suspects disseminated through the messenger knowingly faulse information that authorities sprayed coronavirus infection from helicopters.

Three residents of the republic are suspected of public distribution of fake information posing a threat to life and safety of citizens under the guise of truth.


