08/06/2020 20:24

News

Russia’s Prosecutor General’s Office detects 120 COVID-19 fake news during pandemic

Tags: Statistics, coronavirus, fake news, The Prosecutor General's Office, Russia
16:01 08/06/2020

MOSCOW, June 8 (RAPSI) – The Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation has brought to light 120 fake news about the coronavirus infection since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the authority’s press-service.

Inspections have revealed that the most widespread fake news alleged that the authorities and medical organizations have made secret information on the real scale of the infection outbreaks and the number of victims; on deployment of troops and National Guard across large cities with the aim to strictly limit the rights of citizens, or to organize a putsch, the statement reads.

Besides, frequently, false allegations that the pandemic is a myth, and the tough measures undertaken to save lives and health of people are too strict and unnecessary, have been registered.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, in 2019 only 12 requests to block unreliable information were submitted to Russia’s media watchdog Roskomnadzor.

