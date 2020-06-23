Рейтинг@Mail.ru
23/06/2020 05:29

Resident of town in Russia fined $450 for fake COVID-19 news resulting in mass panic

Tags: Fine, fake news, coronavirus, Interior Ministry, Khanty-Mansiysk Region, Russia
18:22 22/06/2020

MOSCOW, June 22 (RAPSI) – A district court in Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug of Russia upheld a 30,000-ruble (about $450) fine imposed on a local resident for disseminating a fake news on the coronavirus pandemic, which had caused panic among the population, the press service of the Interior Ministry informs on Monday.

Earlier, the man was found guilty of an administrative offence by a magistrate court; later he challenged the decision in the district court. Nevertheless, the higher court upheld the punishment.

As it follows from the court materials, this April, paying heed to rumors, the man disseminated a text across various groups of a messenger that a resident of a neighboring settlement got infected with the coronavirus alleging it was proved information. The resulted panic among residents could threaten public order and safety in the settlement, the statement reads.

