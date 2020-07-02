Resident of Nizhny Novgorod Region faces trial on coronavirus fake charges

10:43 02/07/2020

MOSCOW, July 2 (RAPSI) – A court in the Nizhny Novgorod Region is to proceed with a criminal case against a local citizen charged with distribution of a fake about existence of the coronavirus vaccine, the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office reports Thursday.

The man stands accused of public dissemination of false information about dangerous circumstances under the guise of true statements.

According to the investigation, between April and May, at the time of the negative epidemiologic situation of the COVID-19 outbreak, the defendant published a fake about the infection vaccine on a social network. The information became publicly available, the statement reads.