Probe opened into mass COVID-19 infection in Leningrad Region migrant hostel

10:50 15/04/2020

ST. PETERSBURG, April 15 (RAPSI, Mikhail Telekhov) – A criminal case over sanitary and epidemiological violations resulted in the coronavirus mass infection has been opened in the Leningrad Region, RAPSI has learnt in the Investigative Committee’s Leningrad Region Investigations Office.

The probe was launched after coronavirus 35 residents of a local migrant hostel had been tested positive for coronavirus.

According to case papers, on April 10, the officers of Russia’s consumer rights watchdog conducted a coronavirus prevention check in one of the residential buildings where the migrant hostel is located. Several persons were given a self-isolation order. An undertenant company was ordered to take sanitary and epidemiological measures to prevent the infection spread.

The check revealed infected residents of the hostel. In total, there are about 500 migrants living in it, the statement reads.



