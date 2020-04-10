Police thwart attempt to sell fake coronavirus tests

© pixabay.com

14:59 10/04/2020

MOSCOW, April 10 (RAPSI) – Police investigators opened a criminal case over attempted fraud against three residents of the Moscow Region, who had allegedly tried to sell fake tests for coronavirus, the Interior Ministry’s spokesperson Irina Volk told RAPSI on Friday.

They were arrested when trying to sell 350 fake tests and later released on travel restrictions and proper behavior, Volk added.

According to the police, the Moscow Region residents published an online offer for sale at a price of 2,300 rubles for one test. They were aimed to sell vacuum toss-away tubes with an unknown substance. The seized products were seized to examination, the statement reads.



