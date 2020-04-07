Prosecutors to weigh fight against coronavirus in Russian regions

© Moskva city news agency, Sergey Kiselev

17:55 07/04/2020

MOSCOW, April 7 (RAPSI) – Prosecutors in Russian regions will check the efficiency of measures taken to fight the coronavirus epidemic and availability of medical goods and drugs in hospitals, the Prosecutor General’s Office reports on its website Tuesday.

Prosecutors are to weigh the taken actions preventing the spread of COVID-19, including people’s compliance with the self-isolation regime.

Also, prosecutors are to examine the pricing policy of food products and vital and essential drugs, the statement reads.



