Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
07/04/2020 21:01

News

Print this

Russian Justice Ministry seeks free movement for lawyers amid coronavirus lockdown

Context
Tags: coronavirus, Lawyer, Notary, Legal practice, Justice Ministry, Russia
16:13 07/04/2020

MOSCOW, April 7 (RAPSI) – The Russian Justice Ministry has proposed that attorneys and notaries be given a right to free movement when providing their legal practising certificates in order to grant legal aid during the coronavirus restrictions, according to a statement published on its website.

The ministry has already forwarded the proposals to the regional top officials.

Granting of free movement rights to Russian lawyers will help ensure constitutional guarantees for getting professional legal assistance,  the statement reads.


Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Russian Justice Ministry seeks free movement for lawyers amid coronavirus lockdown

16:13 07/04/2020 The Russian Justice Ministry has proposed that attorneys and notaries be given a right to free movement when providing their legal practising certificates in order to grant legal aid during the coronavirus restrictions.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Prosecutors to weigh fight against coronavirus in Russian regions

17:55 07/04/2020 Prosecutors in Russian regions will check the efficiency of measures taken to fight the coronavirus epidemic and availability of medical goods and drugs in hospitals.

Criminal penalty for damage to war memorials fixed in Russia

15:51 07/04/2020 President Vladimir Putin has signed a bill on criminal punishment for destruction or damage of war cemeteries and memorials commemorating fallen defenders of the Motherland or devoted to the Days of War Glory of Russia into law.

Russian Justice Ministry seeks free movement for lawyers amid coronavirus lockdown

16:13 07/04/2020 The Russian Justice Ministry has proposed that attorneys and notaries be given a right to free movement when providing their legal practising certificates in order to grant legal aid during the coronavirus restrictions.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100