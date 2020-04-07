Russian Justice Ministry seeks free movement for lawyers amid coronavirus lockdown

16:13 07/04/2020

MOSCOW, April 7 (RAPSI) – The Russian Justice Ministry has proposed that attorneys and notaries be given a right to free movement when providing their legal practising certificates in order to grant legal aid during the coronavirus restrictions, according to a statement published on its website.

The ministry has already forwarded the proposals to the regional top officials.

Granting of free movement rights to Russian lawyers will help ensure constitutional guarantees for getting professional legal assistance, the statement reads.



