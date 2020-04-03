Russian woman fined $400 for fake coronavirus news

© flickr.com/ Mike MacKenzie

17:32 03/04/2020

MOSCOW, April 3 (RAPSI) – A court in Russia’s Chelyabinsk fined a local woman, who had published false information about the number of coronavirus positive people on her VKontakte page, 30,000 rubles ($400), the regional police directorate’s press service reported Friday.

The woman was found guilty of misuse of freedom of the mass media.

Moreover, according to the Interior Ministry, a resident of Magnitogorsk, who had published on his social network page a fake image of the border of Samara and Orenburg regions with military vehicles, was fined 30,000 rubles.