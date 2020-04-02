Prosecutors seek to bring Russia’s radio to liability for fake news distribution

16:25 02/04/2020

MOSCOW, April 2 (RAPSI) – Prosecutors have forwarded to the communications watchdog Roskomnadzor papers seeking to bring radio Echo of Moscow to administrative liability for distributing fake news about epidemic in a penal colony in Russia’s Orenburg, the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office reports.

According to the official website of the regional directorate of the Federal Penitentiary Service, a report about mass decease of convicts serving sentence in the penal colony N8 is a fake. A conducted check has not confirmed the epidemic.

Earlier, the Echo of Moscow in Orenburg published on its website an article reading that penitentiary authorities attempted to conceal the outbreak of an unknown decease in the Orenburg penal colony N8. The publication was found on the Facebook page of one of the users, the statement reads.



