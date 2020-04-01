Russian citizen fined for fake coronavirus news distribution

10:21 01/04/2020

MOSCOW, April 1 (RAPSI) – A court has fined a resident of Magnitogorsk, a city in the Chelyabinsk Region, 30,000 rubles (about $400) for distributing fake information on the coronavirus situation, the regional Main Directorate of the Interior Ministry reports.

According to police, the local man, born 1985, published comment containting knowingly false information on the ban on leaving the city to one of the VKontakte posts.

A working group on the prevention of dessiminating fake news about coronavirus spread in Russia was created in the Investigative Committee in March. It is authorized to detect facts of distribution of fake and unchecked information on the number of people tested positive for COVID-19 on the Internet and in messengers.