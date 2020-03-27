Twitter removes fake reports of curfew in Moscow

© RAPSI, Eugeny Varlamov

14:05 27/03/2020

MOSCOW, March 27 (RAPSI) – Twitter has deleted fake statements about an alleged order of the Defense Ministry on curfew in Moscow, according to a statement of the communications watchdog Roskomnadzor.

The Prosecutor General’s Office has demanded that that the social media delete the fake twits.

Earlier, fake information contradicting the reality was published on the social network. It read that a curfew would be soon announced in Moscow.



