Suspect in coronavirus church vandalism arrested in St. Petersburg

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

12:50 08/04/2020

ST. PETERSBURG, April 8 (RAPSI, Mikhail Telekhov) – A suspect in the writing of the coronavirus comments on the wall of one of the St. Petersburg churches has been arrested by anti-extremism police, RAPSI has learnt from the city’s Main Directorate of the Interior Ministry.

The 27-year man is suspected of vandalism. He was released under personal recognizance to appear.

According to the statement, the church senior priest turned to the police over phrases printed on the wall. Later, a photo of the graffiti appeared on social networks; the comments’ author challed coronavirus “a new Jesus”.